Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 30 (ANI): Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a turpentine factory in Rajasthan's Jamwa Ramgarh, an official said on Sunday.

"Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur. The fire was brought under control," circle officer (CO) Shiv Kumar said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

