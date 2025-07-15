Chhatarpur (MP), Jul 15 (PTI) Three minor siblings have drowned in a water-filled pit at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Hatwa village under Prakash Bamhori police station area, 70 km from the district headquarters.

The three children ventured into the water-filled pit while playing. They got trapped in it and drowned, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Naveen Dubey said.

The bodies were later fished out and sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi (10), Tanu (8) and Lokendra (4), the official said.

A case was registered and an investigation was on into the incident, he added.

