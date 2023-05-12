Jaipur, May 12: Three class 12 students and a girl have been booked in connection with the alleged gang-rape and killing of a female student in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Friday.

Family members of the deceased along with locals held a protest outside the local police station and refused to accept the body, demanding that the accused be arrested. Sikkim Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Gangtok.

Sub-inspector Mohan Singh the case was registered against the three named accused and a girl based on a complaint lodged by the victim's uncle.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday, he said, adding the case has been registered under IPC sections 376 (d) gang rape and 302 (murder). Ladakh: Minor Girl Abducted While on Her Way to School, Raped; Accused Arrested.

The police officer said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was a class 12 student. The three youths were her classmates and live near her house while the girl is said to be her friend, he added.

Singh said that since the father of the deceased lives abroad, the post-mortem will be conducted after he arrives here on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)