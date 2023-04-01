A minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Leh on March 29, according to reports. The incident has shocked the local community, and police have registered a case under FIR No. 2/2023 U/S 5(M) and 6 POCSO Act at Women Police Station Leh. While the details of the case are still emerging, the accused has been arrested by police. Assam Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested in Tinsukia for Raping Minor Girl in Tea Garden.

Ladakh Rape Case

Ladakh | On 29th March, a 12-year-old girl was raped by a man. The accused offered her lift to school and took her to an isolated place and raped her. She also suffered head injury and he left her thinking that she was dead. Within 48 hours, we arrested the accused, 52-year-old… pic.twitter.com/eyHHj0rFRa — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

