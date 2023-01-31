Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Three policemen, including a station house officer, were sent to the police lines for alleged "service misconduct" in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

An order to this effect was issued by Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohita Sharma.

It is ordered that Inspector Sandeep Charak; Station House Officer, Ramban, Mudasir Ahmed; and Constable Mubeshar Ahmed be placed under suspension for alleged "service misconduct", the SP said.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against them. The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Gool will conduct the inquiry and submit a report within a week's time, Sharma said.

