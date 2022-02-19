Shimla, Feb 19 (PTI) Three more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 253 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,81,971, a health official said.

So far, 4,075 people have died from the infection in the state.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Pune: 76-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 60 Lakh on Pretext of Dating High Profile Women, Two Arrested.

A man and two women, aged between 75 and 81, died on Saturday, the official added.

Two of them died in Hamirpur district and one in Sirmaur district, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Daughter Kills Her Mother To Cover Up Affair With Cousin Brother.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,992, the official said. Besides, 305 more patients recovered from the disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,75,883, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)