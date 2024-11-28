New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The three-day final session of the seventh Delhi Assembly beginning Friday is likely to witness stormy scenes with the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP expected to lock horns on a host of issues, from tabling of pending CAG reports, Ayushman Bharat health scheme to law and order in the capital city, among others.

The five-year tenure of the Assembly that started on February 24, 2020, will come to an end next year. Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February 2025.

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not table 12 reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) from 2017-2022 in the Assembly.

Gupta said he requested the LG to exercise his special powers and direct the Delhi government to table the pending CAG reports during the upcoming Assembly session, the last before Delhi goes to polls.

The BJP leader also held the AAP government responsible for Delhi's "deteriorating" financial condition, claiming it was borrowing Rs 10,000 crore from the Central government, a decision the opposition leaders would strongly oppose in the upcoming session.

On the other hand, the AAP is expected to corner the BJP raising the issue of law and order in the national capital, which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference intensified his attack on the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of failing to ensure law and order in Delhi.

"There is an atmosphere of fear and insecurity everywhere in Delhi. Women feel unsafe stepping out after 7 pm while parents worry about their daughters going outside," Kejriwal claimed.

The AAP is also expected to raise the allegations against the Adani Group in the US to corner the BJP during the three-day session, party sources said.

