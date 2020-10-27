Jabalpur (MP), Oct 27 (PTI) Three persons died on the spot after the motorbike they were riding was hit by a car from behind near Panagar, around 20 kilometers from here, on Tuesday, the police said.

Efforts were on to trace the car and its driver, said Panagar police station in-charge R K Soni.

The deceased were identified as Antu Patel (27), Ashish Srivas (28) and Sandeep Patel (28), all residents of Gosalpur in the district.

