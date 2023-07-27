Shimla, Jul 27 (PTI) Three persons were killed after the pickup truck in which they were travelling veered off the road and fell into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the pickup truck, carrying four people, fell into the river on Jani Link road in the Nichar area, they added.

The driver Jeevan Singh, his wife Champa Devi and another woman Anita Kumar were swept away in the river while Rajkumari fell out of the rolling vehicle and got stuck in the hills, the police said.

All the victims were residents of Jani village, they said.

Wreckages of the vehicle and all three bodies were recovered by the National Disaster Response Force on Thursday after the district administration reduced the flow of water in Sutlej through Karcham Dam, they added.

The injured woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

