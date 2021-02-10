Lalitpur (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Three people died and five more were severely injured here Wednesday evening when their car fell into a roadside ditch after hitting a tree, police said.

The occupants of the car were headed for Puniya Kheda village when the accident happened near Sikon village in the Jakhora police station area, they said, adding that the vehicle was trying to avoid hitting a child, who suddenly came in front of it, and lost control.

The victims were from Sakarwar village in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, Assistant Superintendent of Police Girijesh Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Chhatrasal (65), Dayaram (45) and Lakhan (60), he added.

