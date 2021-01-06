Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Three men, who were on separate motorcycles, were killed on Tuesday night and three others injured when a speeding truck hit them on the Jaipur-Delhi highway here, police said.

The accident occurred in Brahmpuri area where the truck, which was on its way from Jaipur towards Delhi, hit a bike near Eidgah. The truck hit two more motorcycles when its driver sped away, they said.

Mohammad Salam (22), Rajkumar (31) and Lalchand (32) were killed in the accident, police said.

After hitting the bikes, the truck overturned after travelling 2 km. The truck driver has been detained, they added.

