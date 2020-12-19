Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Three people died and a 10-year old girl was injured in a freight train accident that took place near the Nala Sopara Railway Station in Palghar on Saturday.

The deceased include a woman, a girl and a boy, which are believed to be her daughter and son.

"Initial investigation indicated that this seems to be an accident. We have registered a case under 'accidental death'. The deceased were residents of the Virar area,' Inspector Sachin Hingole told the media.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)