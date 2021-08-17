New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Tuesday issued notices to three waste management companies in the city, imposing a fine of at least Rs 5,00,000 on each of them for air pollution.

The DPCC issued three separate notices to the East Delhi Waste Processing Company Limited in Ghazipur, Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd in Bawana, and the Timarpur-Okhla Waste Management Company Limited in Jasola.

In its inspection of the Delhi MSW Solutions on September 24-25, 2020, the officials of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the DPCC found "Dioxins and Furans in the stack emissions exceeding the prescribed limit".

"...Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM25) in the Ambient Air and Chloride & TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) in Leachate were not meeting the prescribed standards," it noted.

Similar observations were made during the joint inspection of the Timarpur-Okhla Waste Management Company on September 21-22, 2020.

"Dioxins & Furans and HCI in the stack emissions were found exceeding the prescribed limit and Particulate Matter (PM2s) in the Ambient air was not meeting the prescribed standards," it said.

At the third company, the East Delhi Waste Processing Company, a joint team of CPCB, DPCC and IIT officials found "PM, NOx, HCI, Dioxin & Furans in the stack emissions exceeding the prescribed limit and Particulate Matter (PM10) in the Ambient Air was not meeting the prescribed standards".

The DPCC has directed the three companies to deposit "Environmental Compensation of Rs 5,00,000 for each default within 15 days from the date of service of this order".

"In case of failure to deposit the said Environmental Compensation within 15 days from the date of service of this order, necessary action for recovery of the said amount as an arrears of land revenue will be initiated without any further reference to the 'Addressee'," the notice said.

