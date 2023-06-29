Etawah (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) Three persons, including two teenagers, died by drowning in separate incidents here, police said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, 45-year-old Surendra, who was out grazing his cattle, slipped into deep water in Sengar river while rescuing a buffalo. His body was recovered after 18 hours with the help of divers on Wednesday, Bharthana Police Station SHO Bhupindra Kumar Rathi said.

Also Read | ‘Scam S4 - The Byju Scam’ Hansal Mehta Calls Out Byju’s, Opens Up About Personal Experience With the Learning App!.

In another incident, Sanket Kumar (17) drowned in a canal near Nagla Tulsi village on Wednesday while taking a bath with his friends, SHO of Balrai Police Station Alma Ahirwar said. The body was recovered with the help of villagers at night.

In a similar incident, Abhijit Kumar (17) drowned while taking a bath in a canal near Mathi Danda village on Wednesday, Bakewar Police Station SHO Ran Bahadur Singh said.

Also Read | Digital Payments Made Mandatory for Panchayat Works: All Panchayats to Be Declared UPI-Enabled on August 15, Says Central Govt.

All three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)