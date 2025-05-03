Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 3 (ANI): Three elephant carcasses were found in Assam's Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, an official said.

The authorities at Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve suspect that poachers killed two of the three elephants.

Also Read | Hardoi: 2 Uttar Pradesh Police Constables Suspended After They Refused To Pay Street Vendor for Eating Melons, Booked (See Pic).

Director of Manas Tiger Reserve Dr C Ramesh told ANI that on May 1, two elephant carcasses were discovered in the Sikarijhar area of Panbari Range, Manas Tiger Reserve - one adult female and one sub-adult male.

He added that an investigation is currently underway involving forest officials, veterinary experts, and law enforcement agencies to gather evidence and determine the exact circumstances surrounding the suspected poaching incident.

Also Read | Shivalik Sharma, Former Mumbai Indians Player and Baroda Cricketer Accused of Rape on Pretext of Marriage; Booked.

"The male elephant's tusks were found missing, and the cause of death is suspected to be poaching. An investigation is currently underway involving forest officials, veterinary experts, and law enforcement agencies to gather evidence and determine the exact circumstances surrounding the suspected poaching incident. A detailed post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the area has been thoroughly searched for clues such as footprints, vehicle tracks, or tools used in the crime. Intelligence networks have been activated, and local communities and informants are being engaged to provide any leads," Dr Ramesh said.

Check-posts have been alerted, and coordination with neighbouring forest divisions has been established to prevent the escape of suspects. All efforts are being made to swiftly identify and apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice," Dr Ramesh added.

He further said that, on the same day, another carcass of a female elephant was found in a stream near the Bonsom area of Panbari Range.

"The cause of death in this case has been determined to be natural, due to old age," Dr Ramesh said.

The locations were inspected by the PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr. Vinay Gupta, Council Head of Department (Forests) of Bodoland Territorial Council Suman Mahopatra, along with the Director of Manas Tiger Reserve Dr. C. Ramesh and Superintendent of Police, Chirang District, Akshat Garg. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)