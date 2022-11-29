Panaji, Nov 29 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a youth and stripping him in public near Margao town in Goa, police said on Tuesday.

A viral video of the incident which occurred on Sunday shows six men beating up a youth with rods, and stones, and stripping him before dragging him on the main road at Colva Circle, a police officer said.

The provocation for the attack is not known yet, he said, adding three more men who were involved in the attack are on the run.

