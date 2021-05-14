Bhopal, May 14 (PTI) Three men were arrested here for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Ankit Saluja (36), Dilpreet Saluja (26) and Akarsh Saxena (25), they police.

"Based on a tip-off, we found a stationary car in Kolar area of the city on Thursday evening. Five vials of Remdesivir were recovered from the trio, who were inside the vehicle," police inspector Chandrakant Patel said.

The accused told the police that they got the vials from one Akash Dubey, who works with a city-based private hospital, three days ago at Rs 16,000 each, he said.

They also told the police that they had earlier bought six Remdisivir injections from Dubey for black-marketing, Patel added.

Police have seized the car and recovered five injections from them, he said, adding that Dubey was absconding.

The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other Acts.

