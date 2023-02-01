New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly firing at one of their neighbours over the issue of parking of a motorcycle, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Islam (29), Samad (18) and Shoaib (18) -- all from Usmanpur -- were arrested while efforts are being made to nab those absconding, they said.

Also Read | The Budget 2023-24 Gives Major Emphasis on Increasing Ayush Services and Scientific … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

The incident of firing took place around 2.40 pm in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area on January 30, police said.

According to the complainant, Mohd. Aslam, a quarrel took place between his son Munnawar and Salman about one week ago over the issue of parking of a motorcycle, which was amicably settled.

Also Read | Delhi: Gujarat-Based Couple Held From Hotel for Duping Gurugram Resident in Cyberbullying Case.

However, on January 30 around 2 pm, Salman along with his relative Islam confronted Munnawar over the same issue and threatened him of dire consequences. Locals gathered there and Salman and Islam managed to escape from the spot, a senior police officer said.

But after 30-40 minutes, they both along with their relatives reached Munnawar's residence and fired shots at his father who was standing in the balcony of his house. During inspection of the crime scene, two used cartridges were recovered from the spot, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ankit Singh said that after

detailed analysis of CCTV footages, five people involved in the brawl were identified as Salman and his relatives Islam, Salim, Samad and Shoaib. Seeing the police in action, all suspects along with their family members fled by locking their respective houses. They were trailed through technical surveillance.

On interrogation, Islam confessed to his crime and disclosed that all the five involved in the firing incident are close relatives and he was repeatedly being instigated by Salman to teach a lesson to Munnawar and his family. Further on the basis of Call Detail Records and technical surveillance, the location of other suspects Samad and Shoaib was traced in Mustafabad area and they were subsequently arrested on Tuesday, he said.

"When interrogated, Samad and Shoaib disclosed that they were being teased by their local friends on the decision of compromise after confrontation over parking issue. They fired at his residence to create their dominance in the area and to send a strong message to Munnawar and his family," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)