Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) The Maharajganj police has arrested three people, taking cognisance of a video clip in which a nine-year-old boy was seen receiving severe beating while tied to a tree, allegedly for collecting scattered wheat.

The incident took place on Thursday at Nautanwa Mandi of neighbouring Maharajganj district when the boy gathered some scattered wheat and tried to take it with him, police said.

Some people who saw him taking wheat lost their temper and tied the boy to a tree and started beating him.

On the complaint of the boy's father, a case has been registered against five people under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 323(voluntary causing hurt), 506(criminal intimidation) , 342(wrongful confinement) of the IPC, police said.

The accused have been identified as Girjesh, Brahamdev, Vijay Bahadur, Dashrath Yadav and Radhey Shyam.

Three people have been arrested while the search is on for the other two, police said.

