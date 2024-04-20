Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 20 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in connection with a firing incident at a primary school in Manipur's Imphal, police said on Friday.

They said that one person was injured in the alleged firing incident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Leichombam Jemson Singh (34), Nongthombam Ratan (47) and Khumukcham Angamba (32).

The police further said that they recovered live ammunition and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

https://x.com/manipur_police/status/1781369387125178390

"Further, from their possession the following items were recovered: i.1 (one) .32 pistol with 8 (eight) live ammunitions. ii.3 (three) mobile phones iii.1 (one) car iv.Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in cash" the police said. (ANI)

