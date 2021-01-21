Noida (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Six members of a family, including three children, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke in their house in Greater Noida on Thursday due to leakage from an LPG cylinder, police said.

All six persons were hospitalised and five of them discharged after treatment but the condition of a woman in the family was stated to be critical, the police said.

“The incident took place at Patwari village, under Bisrakh police station area, on Thursday. There was a leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder in their house which led to the fire, injuring all residents,” a police spokesperson said.

Those injured have been identified as Rubi (25), Chandni (20), Muskan (18), and three children aged 4, 5 and 6 years. Five of them have been discharged after initial treatment, the spokesperson said.

Rubi, whose two children are among the injured, is still under treatment in the hospital and is in a critical condition, the official said, adding necessary legal proceedings were being carried out in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)