Shimla, March 21 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others injured in three separate accidents in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The accidents took place in Sirmaur, Shimla and Mandi districts, they said.

Shubham Kumar, hailing from Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur, was killed while another person was injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Shandi in Nahan late on Monday night, police said.

In another incident, Umesh Kumar was killed after his bike collided with a Himachal Pradesh Roadways bus near Manghandi in Mandi district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

In yet another accident, Kundan Singh, a resident of village Chayali in Chopal, was killed while another sustained injuries when their vehicle met with an accident near Shantha in Shimla district on Tuesday, they added.

