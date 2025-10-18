Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI) Three people were killed in a car accident in the Ghatiya area of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. BJP MLA Satish Malviya said that the youth died on the spot.

The incident occurred around 12:30 am on a late Friday.

Also Read | Garib Rath Express Fire: Major Blaze Erupts Inside Coach of Amritsar-Saharsa Train Number 12204 in Punjab, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"An accident occurred near Jaithal in the Ghatiya area at around 12.30 last night... Three youths aged around 20-22 years died on the spot," BJP MLA Malviya told reporters.

More details are awaited in this case.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Update and Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain in 9 Districts, Check Details Here.

Earlier, four friends were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer and caught fire in the Balotra district of Rajasthan.

The incident occurred near Sada village on the Mega Highway, within the limits of the Sindhari police station, around 1:30 am on Thursday, the police said.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)