Korba, Apr 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two injured in lightning strikes in different parts of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | South Africa Shooting: One Suspect Shot Dead, Two Arrested After Gunmen Kill 10 of Family in KwaZulu-Natal.

Two brothers were killed in a lightning strike near Sonbarsa village under Nagpur police outpost, an official said.

Ashish Toppo (17) and his brother Siyom (20) were standing under a tree in a jungle when they were struck by lightning. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, Nagpur police outpost in-charge Dinesh Chauhan said.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Stalks Women, Posts Morphed Pictures of Victims Online After They Reject His Proposals To Become Girlfriend; Arrested From Ludhiana.

In a similar incident in Janakpur police station limits, Shivcharan (55), his son Ajit Kumar and nephew Santosh Kumar were constructing a house in Ramgarh locality when they were struck by lightning, an official said.

Shivcharan was killed on the spot, while his son and nephew sustained serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Janakpur, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)