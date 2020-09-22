Etawah (UP) Sep 22 (PTI) Three leopard cubs brought to the Etawah lion safari here from Bijnor have died after falling ill, officials said on Tuesday.

The cubs brought here about a week ago took ill on Sunday and were being treated by a team of doctors, B K Singh, director of the lion safari, said.

The director of Kanpur zoo, R K Singh, was being consulted for the treatment, and he came here as well but the cubs died on Monday, he said.

The bodies have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for post-mortem examinations, B K Singh added.

