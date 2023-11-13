Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Three manservants and two unidentified aides decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 48 lakh from the house of a cargo company director in the eastern suburb of Govandi here, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered an offence against Shersingh Loksingh Rawat, Rajesh, Bheem Thakulla and their two unidentified associates for the theft that took place at a bungalow in the Govandi area on Sunday, an official said.

The complainant Ramamkumar Vishwamitra Khosla, who owns a cargo company, has said that he was at one of his offices to perform a puja for Diwali when he received a distressed phone call from Rawat, which he did not receive, he said.

Later one of Khosla's neighbours called him up to inform him that some persons had robbed the house after tying Rawat up, the official said.

On arriving at the house, Khosla saw Rawat crying and he was informed that Rajesh, Bheem and two others had tied him up and fled with cash and jewellery, he said.

Khosla checked the CCTV footage from the premises and saw the three manservants and two unidentified persons entering the house minutes before the robbery and exiting the premises with a bag containing cash and jewellery, the official said.

The police have detained Rawat and launched a hunt for the other four accused, he said, adding that a case under section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

