Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) Three Chhattisgarh-based CPI (Maoist) cadres surrendered before Odisha Director General of Police Abhay on Monday.

The trio -- Lakma Madvi, Ganga Madkam and and Suka Sodi -- operated under the KKBN (Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of the CPI(Maoist) state committee, the DGP said.

They were deployed by the outfit to resurrect the Mahanadi area committee and activate north Kandhamal corridor, its adjoining areas, where the group lost its influence in 2018 after neutralization of leader Shankar Majhi and the surrender of Kunu Dehury.

All three of them were under intense pressure due to intensified police action and intelligence-based operations, Abhay said, adding that they found the incentives offered in the Odisha government's surrender and rehabilitation policy alluring and decided to give up arms.

"The surrender of these three cadres will give a serious blow to the Maoist designs in north Kandhamal. Their plan to revive the north Mahanadi corridor up to Saranda of Jharkhand will fall flat,” he asserted.

The DGP further said that the senior leaders of the outlawed outfit often harass the lower-rung cadres, both mentally and physically, and coerce them to keep moving via the inhospitable terrains.

"I once again appeal to all the Maoists leave violence and lead a new peaceful life after returning to mainstream," he added.

