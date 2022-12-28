Balrampur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A 38-year woman and her two minor children were found dead under mysterious circumstances while her husband was was found in a subconscious state inside their house in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Renuka Thakur, Yastika Bhatia Among Nominees for ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Saxena said that initially the police received an information that four members of a family have been found unconscious.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare in India: Government Likely To Make Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory for Passengers Arriving From China, Five Other Places.

"One Mantole (40), a native of Madhya Pradesh along with his wife Rekha (38) and children Lakshmi (11) and Kanha (8) were found unconscious in their rented house in Lalganj village here," he said.

Saxena said that they were rushed to a nearby hospital where the mother and the two children were declared dead by doctors while the husband was hospitalised.

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the cause of death will be cleared once we get its report. In the meantime we have started a preliminary investigation and informed the relatives of the deceased about the incident," said the officer.

The family moved to the village a few years ago and Mantole ran a small eatery joint.

The neighbours alerted the police in the morning when the family members did not open their gate nor responded to phone calls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)