Lucknow, February 3: Three members of a family were shot dead by their close relatives in Lucknow's Malihabad area. There were speculations that a land dispute was the root cause of the incident that claimed three lives. However, Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar said on Friday that the claims of a land dispute being the root cause of the incident have been denied by the parties involved. Rather, the deceased vouching against the accused in his land dispute with someone else has been stated to be the cause that led to the tragic incident.

"We have spoken with the family regarding the question that lay ahead of us that what was the dispute that led to the incident? The family members have said that Salim and Lallan are real brothers. Salim's daughter has been shot by Lallan and his son. It has been said that there is no dispute between them regarding the land; however, there was a joint account on which a case of partition was going on," said DM Surya Pal. Triple Murder in Lucknow Caught on Camera: Three of Family Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Malihabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces

"The decision on the partition came in 2013, after which its supervision was done in 2018, the appeal of which is still going on. In the middle of this, one of the seven to eight parties involved in the matter appealed to the SDM for the execution of the order in January. A notice was given to all the parties and today's date (Friday) was decided for further proceedings. However, the Lekhpal came to know that there is a stay order on the disputed property so no proceedings were undertaken today, after which the accused followed the victim to her house, where an argument unfolded between the two parties after which the shots were fired," he said. Uttar Pradesh: Six Killed, Several Injured in Clash Between Two Groups Over Land Dispute in Deoria

Triple Murder in Uttar Pradesh

"Further investigation is still pending; however, it has been told that there was no direct dispute regarding the land but it was felt that the person who was actually having a dispute with the accused was being supported by the victim's family," he added. A CCTV footage has shown Lallan and his allies open fire at the daughter of Lallan's real brother, in which the daughter, along with her husband and son, were killed. The Lucknow DM has said that a complaint has been filed into the matter, and the driver has been apprehended. The other accused, too, will be arrested very soon, he added.

