A land dispute turned violent in Mohammadnagar village of Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Friday when car-borne assailants opened fire at a group of people, killing three of them, including a woman. The video of Triple Murder in Lucknow has surfaced on social media. The victims were identified as Taj Kha, 55, his son Farid, 40, and Farid’s wife Farheen, 38. They were shot at close range and suffered fatal injuries. Farid died on the spot, while his father and wife succumbed on the way to the community health centre. The police have registered a case of murder and are looking for the suspects, who fled the scene after the incident. The motive behind the attack is believed to be a long-standing dispute over a piece of land between the two parties. Lucknow Shocker: Husband Attacks Wife With Scissors 19 Times in Broad Daylight, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Triple Murder in Lucknow Caught on Camera

