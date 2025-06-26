Bulandshahr (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) Three members of a gang of thieves from Maharashtra, notorious as the Irani gang, were arrested from Syana town here on Thursday, a police official said.

In a joint operation, the Syana Police and the SWAT (special weapons and tactics) team arrested the trio, recovering stolen jewellery, cash, illegal arms and other materials from their possession, he said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Akhtar Syed, Firoz Hujjat Ali Jafri and Nisar Bundu Shah, all residents of Maharashtra.

Syana Superintendent of Police Shankar Prasad said the gang travel by train from Maharashtra, rent hotel rooms in target districts, and commit thefts before returning.

He said the joint operation led to the arrest of three habitual offenders and the recovery of stolen jewellery, Rs 7,000 in cash, Bhutanese currency worth around Rs 150, three country-made pistols with cartridges and three mobile phones, among other items.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in a recent "distraction theft", locally known as tappebaazi, at a jewellery shop in Syana, the SP said, adding that the gang has a history of committing similar crimes across several districts in Maharashtra, Delhi and Agra.

An FIR related to such an incident was registered at Fatehpur Sikri police station in Agra, SP Shankar Prasad said.

Further investigation is underway to identify more cases linked to the gang, he added.

