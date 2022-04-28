Srinagar, Apr 28 (PTI) Three militant associates, involved in cross LoC smuggling and transportation of arms and ammunition, have been arrested in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Based on specific information about a terrorist associate module working for terrorist organisations operating in the Valley and involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC), police arrested three persons from different locations, a police spokesman said.

He identified them as Mohammad Amir, Nisar Ahmad -- both residents of Hajitra Karnah, and Kafeel Ahmad, a resident of Sudhpora Karnah.

During questioning, the trio revealed that they were involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the LoC to further make it available to the active terrorists operating in the Valley, the spokesman said.

A Chinese pistol, along with a magazine and 14 live cartridges, have been recovered from them, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the trio.

