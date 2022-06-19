Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI) Security forces arrested three militant associates of the Al-Badr outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in the Wangam area of Handwara, a special checkpoint was established by security forces to nab them, a police spokesman said.

During checking, three individuals moving in suspicious circumstances were apprehended, he said.

They were identified as Nazim Ahmed Bhat, Siraj Din Khan and Adil Gull, all residents of Khaipora, Kralgund.

On their personal search, incriminating material and arms and ammunition including a pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds and two hand grenades were recovered, the spokesman said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio is linked to the proscribed terror outfit Al- Badr and they were tasked by Pakistan-based handlers to carry out terrorist acts in the area, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.

