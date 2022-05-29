Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has arrested from Jalore an alleged inter-state gangster wanted for his involvement in dozens of criminal cases, an official said on Sunday.

The police also seized a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from his possession, Jalore Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agrawal said.

Accused Suresh Vishnoi is involved in more than two dozen cases lodged in Rajasthan and Gujarat, the SP said, adding the cases included an attempt to murder and those under the Arms Act.

He said in another action, the district's Kotwali police arrested two miscreants with illegal weapons.

One pistol and three live cartridges each have been seized from arrested miscreants Kamlesh Sain and Jaisa Ram alias Bharat Meghwal, he added.

