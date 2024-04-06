India News | Three Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh Along Telangana Border

Raipur, Apr 6 (PTI) Three Naxalites were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district bordering Telangana on Saturday, a senior police official here said.

The encounter took place in Pujari Kanker forest along the interstate border when a team of Greyhounds, Telangana's elite anti-Naxal force, was out on an operation, he said.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes on Bharatiya Janata Party's Foundation Day, Says ‘India’s Most Preferred Party’.

A team of Chhattisgarh police was also present in the area to extend auxiliary support to the Greyhounds team, he said.

“Three Naxalites were killed in the gunfight and weapons were also recovered from the spot,” the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Rally, Roadshow in State Today; Will Also Visit Ajmer.

A search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

Earlier this week, at least 13 Naxalites including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)