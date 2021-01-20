Itanagar, Jan 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Arunachal Pradesh rose to 16,815 on Wednesday as three more persons tested positive for the infection in the state, a health department official said.

Two fresh cases were reported from Changlang district and one from the Capital Complex region, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

One new case was detected through TrueNat method and two through rapid antigen tests, he said.

A total of 1,075 health workers had received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the first couple of days of inoculation in the state, Jampa said, adding that the vaccination programme was temporarily halted on Tuesday.

According to him, 891 people were vaccinated on January 16, the opening day of the nationwide inoculation programme, and 184 received the jabs on Monday.

The state has received a total of 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre till now.

Eight more people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,707, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 99.35 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 52 active cases, and 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 23 and Changlang at 7.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 11 active cases.

The state has so far conducted 3,88,013 sample tests, including 322 on Tuesday, the official said, adding that the positivity ratio is at 0.30 per cent.

