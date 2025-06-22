Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Three members of a family were found dead with gunshot injuries inside an SUV in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday, a police official said.

He said the deceased -- identified as Sandeep Singh (45), his wife Mandeep Kaur (40) and their son Abhay (18) -- were found near Chharbar village in Patiala's Rajpura area.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Sex Ratio: Government Says State Records Significant Improvement in Sex Ratio, Touches 964 in 2024.

According to Rajpura Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjit Singh, a tipper truck driver found the bodies inside the SUV, which was parked along the Banur-Shambhu road. When the car did not move even after the truck driver repeatedly blew the horn, he came out of his vehicle to check, he said.

Singh said the police suspect that Sandeep, a property consultant, allegedly shot his wife and son with his licensed pistol, before shooting himself.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Booked For Remarks Against Tribals: Complaint Filed Against Actor Under SC/ST Act Over Hurting Sentiments of Tribal Community.

The family, who originally hailed from Sikhwala village in Lambi of Bathinda district, have been living in Mohali, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the DSP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)