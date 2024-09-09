Jabalpur (MP), Sep 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against three officials of cooperatives for allegedly misappropriating a stock of fertiliser worth Rs 10.5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Monday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Sunday based on a complaint by sub-divisional officer Indira Tripathi, fertiliser inspector Megha Agrawal and officials of the food department officials, Chargawa police station in-charge Abhishek Pyasi told PTI.

The department had conducted inspections at Barkhera Samiti and Sukha Nayagaon Samiti on August 23 and found a stock of DAP and urea worth Rs 10.5 lakh missing, he said.

An FIR was registered against Nanhe Lal and Anees Mishra, who are in-charge of the cooperatives, and branch manager Rakesh Nandesaria under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Fertiliser (Control) Act, the official said.

The police have arrested Nanhe Lal, who stated that they sold the fertiliser, meant for farmers, to other people, he said, adding that the other two accused are absconding.

