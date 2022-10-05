Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI) At least three persons of a family died of electrocution at their residence in Odisha's Boudh district, about 200 km from here.

The tragic incident took place at Jabalpur village on Wednesday when one of the deceased Sukanti Behera was hanging a wet cloth on a wire which accidentally came in contact with another live wire, police said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife’s Paramour With Help of His Brother in Bhandup, Both Accused Arrested.

Her son and brother-in-law went to save her but they too were electrocuted to death.

Neighbours rushed to their house after hearing their cries for help and switched off the power supply.

Also Read | Video: 10 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out on 18th Floor of Preston One Hiranandani Park Building in Thane.

All three were declared dead at the Puruna Katak hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)