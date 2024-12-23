Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of a hotel in Haryana's Panchkula, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Vicky and Vipin, both from Delhi, and Nia from Hisar, said Station House Officer, Pinjore, Inspector Sombir.

Police said the trio was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of the hotel.

"The three had come to attend a birthday party when the incident took place," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Panchkula, Arvind Kamboj told PTI over phone.

Vicky, aged around 30, had a criminal background and faced some cases, he said.

"We are scanning CCTV footage and gathering other clues," he added.

The motive behind the killing was not immediately clear. Police have not ruled out old enmity.

