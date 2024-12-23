As reported by the Times of India, the case came to light on Sunday afternoon when Heena invited Ahtesham Ahmed to a guesthouse in Muzaffarnagar, where a violent altercation ensued. The couple, who had been in a relationship for almost eight years, had reportedly been facing tension due to Ahtesham’s recent decision to marry someone else. Upon learning about his arranged marriage, Heena confronted him, which led to a heated argument. In a fit of anger, she allegedly attacked him with a sharp object, severely injuring him. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Girlfriend Cuts Off Boyfriend’s Genital After Betrayal in Love, Arrested (Watch Video).

Ahtesham was rushed to a hospital in Meerut, where he remains in critical condition. Authorities confirmed that he had suffered severe injuries to his private parts, leading to the loss of a vital organ. Meanwhile, Heena also attempted to harm herself during the incident and sustained injuries to her hand. Both individuals were initially taken to a local hospital before Ahtesham was transferred to a more advanced medical facility in Meerut. Muzaffarnagar: School Students Sit on Moving E-Rickshaw Roof, Hang From Side on Kandhla Road; Police Respond After Video Surfaces.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, and Heena has been taken into custody for questioning. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was a result of emotional distress and betrayal. Authorities are reviewing call records and other evidence to piece together the details of the confrontation. The police have assured that further legal actions will be taken based on the findings.