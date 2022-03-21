Bharuch, Mar 21 (PTI) Three siblings, including a boy and a girl, were killed while their teenage sister was injured when their old house collapsed in Gujarat's Bharuch city on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways Flight With 100 Passengers Diverted To Karachi Due To Smoke Indication in Cargo Hold; Passengers Safe.

The single-storey dilapidated house crumbled early this morning in the city's Bambakhana locality, trapping four siblings, including a ten-year-old girl, under the debris when their parents were away at work, a B-division police station official said.

Also Read | Navroz 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Joy, Health for All on Parsi New Year.

Fire brigade personnel pulled out the four from the rubble and rushed them to the city civil hospital, where Nisha Gujjar (10), Prince Gujjar (14) and Anjana Gujjar (22) were declared brought dead by doctors. Their sister Gayatriben (18) was rescued and undergoing treatment, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)