Ballia (UP), May 30 (PTI) Three boys drowned while bathing in the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a police official said on Friday.

Bairia's Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Quraishi told PTI that Vinay Gond, Sandeep Gond and Wasim of the Sawan Chhapra village left home on a bicycle on Thursday to attend tuition classes. On the way, they started bathing at the Ganga Ghat in the Jagdishpur village, during which all three drowned.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He said that the villagers informed the police about the incident, after which they started searching for the boys with the help of divers. The bodies of all three victims, aged 15-16 years, were found on the banks of the Ganga Ghat on Friday morning, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)