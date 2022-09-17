Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Three terrorists involved in the killing of a non-local labourer in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir last month have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Mohammad Amrez, a labourer from Bihar, was shot dead by militants on the intervening night of 11 and 12 August in Sadunara area of the north Kashmir district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bandipora, Mohammad Zahid, said immediately after the incident, a special investigation team (SIT) of police was constituted to investigate it.

“We have solved the case within a month. Three people have been arrested by a joint team of police, army and the CRPF. The weapon of offence has also been recovered,” the SSP said.

He said all the three involved are from Sadunara and were identified as Waseeem, Yawar and Muzammil.

The officer said the trio had kept a watch on outside labourers and wanted to strike fear among them by such killings.

“They were in touch with a Pakistan handler code named Babar. This killing took place on his direction,” he added.

The SSP said human and technical intelligence was used during the investigation of the case and many people were questioned.

“We got clues which we put together and zeroed in on the suspects,” he said, adding it was their first terror act, but they were planning more.

A Chinese-made pistol and some pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, he said.

