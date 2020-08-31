Barabanki, Aug 30 (PTI) Three men were feared drowned in a river here on Sunday evening, police said.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said Ashish Maurya (30), Surendra Maurya (30) and Israail (25) had gone to take a bath in the river.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP Distributes 25 Smartphones to Tribal Kids in Mumbai for Online Classes.

When Israil fell off a bridge, Ashish and Surendra jumped into the river to save him. But they also started drowning due to the fast flow of the river, police said.

The SP said divers have been pressed into service to trace the three men.

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Submits Letter to CJI SA Bobde, Seeks Directions to Postpone Entrance Exams in View of COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)