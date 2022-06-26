Hyderabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Cultivable land in Telangana has gone up to 2.03 crore acres from 1.34 crore acres in 2014, due to availability of irrigation waters.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government has spent Rs 1,50,000 crore on various irrigation projects and Rs 28,473 crore on agricultural power infrastructure, an official release said on Sunday.

“The State government is spending Rs 10,500 crore on free electricity to farmers for farming. Through Rythu Bandhu scheme, the State government gives Rs 10,000 per acre and Rs 50,447.33 crore was deposited in farmers' accounts so far. The ninth phase of Rythu Bandhu amount will be deposited from day after tomorrow,” it said.

Over 83,000 farmers have benefited through the Farmers Insurance Scheme till date.

It is for the first time that a market research and analysis wing was established in the State to guide farmers on what crops to grow before the season, it further said.

Efforts are being put in to cultivate oil palm in 20 lakh acres as part of promoting alternate crops, it added.

