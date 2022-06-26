Pune, June 26: A 32-year-old man working in a multinational IT company based in Hinjewadi was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old colleague at his residence on two occasions.

The incidents took place on June 6 and June 10 this year.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused called the complainant at his residence to complete office work on June 6. The man allegedly served a soft drink laced with sedatives, and the victim fell unconscious and was raped. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Thrown Off 4th Floor Balcony by Husband in Agra, Dies; 3 Arrested

He recorded the video and threatened her not to reveal the incident or he would leak the video online.

The victim, who works as a software engineer, joined the company a month ago. In her police complaint, she alleged that many times the accused asked her to come to his residence to complete office work. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kidnapped While on Her Way to See Doctor, Gang Raped For Months; Accused Arrested

On 25 June, again the accused called her to his apartment. However, this time, she decided to lodge a police complaint.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the victim alleged that she was raped twice. Her medical report confirmed rape.

V Muglikar senior police inspector at Hinjewadi police station said “The accused was arrested on Sunday morning from his residence and will be produced in court.”

Investigation officer S Borkar said that the accused used to invite the victim when his wife was not at home.

All three, including the accused, his wife and the complainant, work in the same software company based in Hinjewadi.

