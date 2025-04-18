Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 18 (ANI): Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over a few places in Uttarakhand including Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Rudra Prayag, Tehri Garhwal, Uttar Kashi in next 24 hours, according to the meteorological Department on Friday.

Meanwhile, the IMD had predicted rainfall in various parts of Himachal Pradesh between April 18 and April 21 due to an incoming strong Western Disturbance.

According to the IMD, a strong western disturbance is expected to impact the state, resulting in light to moderate rainfall in most regions and heavy rainfall in higher altitudes.

Speaking to ANI, Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the IMD's Himachal Pradesh Centre in Shimla, said that the weather will change after two days with the approaching fresh Western disturbance on April 18.

"In the next 48 hours, the weather will remain mostly clear across the state. However, a very active western disturbance is expected to influence Himachal Pradesh from the afternoon of April 18 until the morning of April 21. Due to this system, we are likely to see intermittent rainfall across many parts of the state," said Katiyar.

He added that light rain may occur today (April 17) in Chamba and Kangra districts, but the main spell of rainfall will begin from April 18. (ANI)

