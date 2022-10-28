Tiger that created panic in Kerala's Wayanad has been trapped (ANI Photo)

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI): Dreaded days of fear in Cheeral village in Kerala's Wayanad Kerala have ended after a tiger that strayed into the area was trapped this morning.

The tiger had hunted over 10 cattle in a month.

The search for the tiger involved hundreds of forest guards, a special rapid response team and trained elephants.

Thirty cameras were placed around the village to track the 10-year-old tiger.

The captured tiger has been taken to Batheri and then to the Palliative Care Unit at Pachadi in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. (ANI)

