Rishikesh, Jul 7 (PTI) Tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of 'Shravan Kanwar Mela', or Kanwar Yatra, which is starting this week, an official said on Monday.

The Yatra, which will last for a fortnight, is starting from July 11. During this time, Shiva devotees will take Ganga water from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to anoint the Shivalinga at Shiva temples in their villages and cities on 'Sawan Shivratri'.

Garhwal Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rajiv Swaroop told PTI here that this time, there will be heavy deployment of security personnel in Haridwar to maintain law and order.

He said that during the Yatra, regular checking will be done at Ganga Ghats, railway stations, hotels, dharamshalas, ashrams or any other crowded places to keep an eye on terrorist and anti-social activities.

Swaroop said social media will also be monitored to address any misleading information or rumours.

He also said that during the fair, operating meat shops and playing DJ at high volume on the Kanwar Yatra route will be prohibited.

Traffic management, parking arrangements, a public address system, and a lost and found centre will be set up for the convenience of the people, the IGP said.

Swaroop also said that the 'kanwariyas', or Shiv devotees, should come and fill Gangajal, and the police will help them in this work. However, he said that if anyone disturbs the law and order, strict action will be taken against them.

